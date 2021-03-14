Indore: Kesselnuovo and Wenshelboim win doubles title in Puneet Agarwal Memorial tennis championship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Third-seed Great Britain's Aidan McHagh and American youngster Zane Khan entered the singles final of the Puneet Agarwal Memorial Indore open $15,000 prize ITF men's world tennis tour tournament being played at Indore Tennis Club on Saturday. At the same time, in doubles category the title was won by Luka Kesselnuovo of Switzerland and Eric Wenshelboim of Ukraine.

In the first semi-final of the singles category, Jen defeated sixth-seeded Eric Wenshelboim of Ukraine 6–1, 6–4 in straight sets. Zane was playing a very aggressive game. He put pressure on Eric to take a 3–0 lead in the first set. Eric could not handle the pressure and kept making mistakes, which helped Zane and he broke Eric's service to get an easy win. Eric tried to bounce back in the second set, but Jane showed skills and broke Eric's serve to win 6-4.

The second semi-final match was played in a very interesting way. Third seeded Aidan McHugh of Great Britain defeated Marco Brugnerotto of Italy 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in a match lasting 3 hours. It didn't take long for the Britain to win the first set. Aidan won by consecutive service breaks from Marco of Italy. After falling behind, Marco came back strongly and performed the best game, bringing the score to 1-1.

In the third set, both the players saved their serve and raised the score to 5-5. Aidan then won two consecutive games to ensure his win and make it to the finals. Both the players put up great strokes in the match, and performed excellent tennis. The title match will be played from 10 am on Sunday. After this, the prize distribution will be conducted in the hospitality of Major General Sanjeev Dogra, Deputy Commandant and Chief InstructorThe Infantry School Mhow.

Luka Kesselnuovo and Eric Wenshelboim win in exciting style

The title match of the doubles category was played in a very exciting way. In the match which lasted about 1 hour 26 minutes, both the pairs looked deserving of victory, but third seeded Switzerland's Luca Keselnuovo and Ukraine's Eric Wenshelboim beat Jonathan Binding and Henry Paten of Great Britain 2-6, 7-5 11-9. The Brittany duo teamed up well to won the first set. After trailing, in the second set, both the pairs saved their service, and the score was raised to a level of 5-5. But here Luca and Eric scored two consecutive game wins to level the score at 1-1.

In the Super Tiebreak, Luca and Eric took advantage of their experience and also won the set win title. With this win, the doubles winning pair got $ 930 and 10 ITF points. The runners-up got $ 540 and 6 points. The semi-finalist pair received $ 324. The winners of the doubles category were awarded by Vice President of Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association Atul Dhupar, Pramod Dixit, Treasurer of MP Tennis Association and Manoj Kukreja. On this occasion, President of Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, Anil Mahajan, Secretary Anil Dhupar were also present. The operation was conducted by Sajid Lodi.