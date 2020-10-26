Indore: ​Keeping animals in small cages can land you in jail

Indore: Beware​! ​Stuffing animals and birds in tiny cages can get you arrested. Ignoring the pet shop rules and guidelines, one such shop owner in Shivaji market was charged under relevant sections under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The complaint was registered at MP Police Assistance Centre against Animal Cruelties, Kanadiya road. Further investigation against SS Aquarium and Jaitun Aquarium will be done by MG road station in-charge Rajendra Chaturvedi.