 Indore: Kaushal Kishore Inaugurates Exhibition At Smart City Conclave
Those attending the programme would be shown the innovations made by the city.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central Urban Development Minister Kaushal Kishore inaugurated an exhibition at the Smart City Conclave, marking the commencement of the event on Tuesday.

Approximately 2,000 guests are anticipated to attend, and the collector has mandated that all preparations maintain the dignity befitting a Presidential visit.

He made a point-wise review of all the arrangements made from the time of President’s arrival till her departure. He also reviewed the arrangements made for other important guests taking part in the conclave.

Those attending the programme would be shown the innovations made by the city. They will also be taken for a visit to Mahakal Lok. Liaison officers have been appointed to ensure none of the guests face any problems.

