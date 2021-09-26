e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:07 AM IST

Indore: ​Kasturbagram Rural Institute holds webinar on mental health

Staff Reporter
Indore

Kasturbagram Rural Institute which is governed by Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust, Indore

organised one day national webinar on ‘Mental Well-Being and Suicide’ on Saturday with the objective to strengthen mental health initiatives and build an alliance for prevention of suicide by reaching out to those in distress.

The webinar was organised in collaboration with SATY (Society for Advocacy and Transformation of Youth), especially in light of the news of a girl student from Indore who committed suicide on being unsuccessful in getting admission in college of her choice.

The keynote speakers for the webinar were Kavya Singh - Clinical Psychologist, Amita Kumar – Family Counsellor, Anand Goud – Medical & Psychiatric Social Worker and Maya Bohra – Rehabilitation Psychologist & Psychotherapist.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:07 AM IST
