Indore: Kanadiya murder solved within 72 hrs, one arrested, one absconding

Indore: One person was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Chetan Solanki, who was stabbed while he was returning home with his friend on a scooter in Kanadiya area, police said, adding that another accused is absconding.

Police said the accused wanted to take revenge as Solanki had insulted his father.

ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi said that Chetan was returning home from a dhaba in Badiyakeema village with his friend Bunty on a scooter. Chetan was riding pillion when two accused came on a bike and one of them stabbed Chetan from the rear. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene. It was a tough job for the police to identify the accused easily as there was no connection between Chetan and the accused.

The investigating team examined the CCTVs and detained many suspects for questioning but in vain. During the investigation, they came across a CCTV in which two persons were seen fleeing from near Kalindi Township. Somehow, the police managed to identify one of them as Shubham Malviya, a resident of Saivihar Colony. He was on the run after the incident. Police started collecting information about him and then received a tip-off that Shubham was seen in Bapu Gandhi Nagar area, and they arrested him.

Shubham allegedly informed the police that he was going to his sister’s place somewhere in Bhicholi Mardana area with his father in an auto-rickshaw last Saturday. While returning from there, one Bunty and his friends including Chetan had misbehaved and insulted his father following an argument. They also thrashed Shubham’s father. After that, the accused dropped his father at home and took his friend Pankaj on his bike. They were carrying a knife to attack Bunty and his friend. They spotted Bunty and Chetan on a scooter after which they followed them and accused Pankaj, who was a pillion rider on bike stabbed Chetan from the rear and they fled the scene. Shubham hid the knife at a place and they fled somewhere after changing their clothes. The knife and other things were recovered by the police from accused Shubham and he is being questioned about his friend Pankaj.