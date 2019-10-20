Indore: Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder was tragic incident: UP’s deputy CM

Indore: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari was a tragic incident.

Talking to media during his visit to city at local BJP office, he said accused will get stern punishment. “Our police have solved the case and the truth in the case is almost out,” he remarked.

He said allegations levelled by deceased Tiwari's mother that a local BJP leader killed her son over land dispute must have been made in "anguish".

"Tiwari may have had enmity with others. But this is a different side. Tiwari's mother is in deep distress. We respect her. Tiwari's murder is being investigated. Culprits who killed him will be sent to gallows. Uttar Pradesh police will take necessary steps," he said.

Responding to a question on BJP’s promise to give Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, he said Mahatma Gandhi and Savarkar were not opposed to each other. “Savarkar was acquitted of all charges in case of killing Mahatma Gandhi. Questions should not be raised about such a personality (Savarkar) who struggled to give us the right to live as citizens of an independent country," he said.

Commenting on retaliatory action by Indian army near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, he accused Congress of doubting Indian army’s bravery.

"Congress should welcome our army's success. But they (Congress leaders) ask for a certificate. Whenever the country needs to convey a message of solidarity, Congress starts using the language that benefits Pakistan," Maurya said.