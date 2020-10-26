Indore: Kamal Nath to give another shot in Sanwer, will hold a rally soon to woo voters before voting

Indore: With the date of Sanwer bypoll nearing, both major political parties - BJP and Congress - have intensified their campaigning to seal their win. The Congress doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned to bag the seat, which has become a prestige issue for them.

Along with star campaigners, the party’s face and state president Kamal Nath will come to Sanwer once again to give his last shot to woo the voters.

“Our state president and former chief minister Kamal Nath will hold a rally once again in Sanwer. We have got his approval for the same but the schedule is yet to be fixed,” district president Sadashiv Yadav said.

He added that other campaigners including Digvijaya Singh, Navjot Singh Siddhu and others will also rally in Sanwer in coming days.

Nath had held a rally in Sanwer a few days ago, and it will be his final rally for Sanwer before voting.