Indore: Kamal Nath govt receives over 600 complaints, 200 suggestions at Jansunwai

Indore: To celebrate the successful completion of one year of the state government, State Congress Committee organised public hearings at two places on Tuesday and received over 600 complaints on various issues.

According to Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee secretary, Rakesh Yadav, they celebrated it as the day of transparency and good governance.

“We kept three boxes for the people for putting their complaints, problems, and suggestions. We have received about 600 complaints and 200 suggestions in closed envelopes which will be sent to chief minister for further actions,” he said.

People also lodged their complaint in the registered kept there and it will be forwarded to the concerned department through right channel, Yadav said.

City Congress activists also celebrated one year of government by distributing sweets and bursting crackers at city Congress office.