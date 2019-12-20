Indore: Kamal Nath can’t deny CAA implementation in Madhya Pradesh, says BJP leader Rakesh Singh

Indore: State BJP president Rakesh Singh on Friday said Kamal Nath government can’t deny implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act in Madhya Pradesh.

“The Act was passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and signed by President. It has now become a law and nobody can’t deny its implementation,” he told reporters here.

He said some people are unnecessarily trying to provoke people about this law, including Opposition party Congress.

“I want to tell Muslim brothers that because of this law, none of their rights are being violated. The rights they have in the country will always be there. Minority communities of the country should not get provoked on false news. This law is not against anyone,” he added.

He stated that Congress and opposition parties are working to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims by creating an atmosphere of confusion in the country.