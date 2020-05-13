Indore: Kailash Vijayvargiya offers slippers, food to migrant workers returning to their hometowns amid coronavirus lockdown

Thousands of labourers from Maharashtra and Gujarat are halting at Indore as they return to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other places in the north.

Hence, several NGOs in Indore have taken upon themselves to make arrangements in the city to offer breakfast and meals for the migrant labourers.

Vijayvargiya and other MLAs visited Indore bypass to keep a check on the arrangements made for these labourers. He also offered breakfast and slippers to labourers .

Well, migrant labourers have suffered amid such difficult times. Several migrant labourers have been walking barefoot in order to return to their hometowns from Maharashtra. Apart from offering food, NGOs are also offering slippers to those who have been walking barefoot.

Several buses have been pressed into service to transport labourers coming from other states and want to reach their native places. The buses are also ferrying labourers who want leave MP for other states. The state government has asked district collectors to make travel arrangement for migrating labourers.