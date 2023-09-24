Indore: Kailash Targets Kamal Nath, Calls Him Ghamandi Nath | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya targeted State Congress president Kamal Nath and termed him as ‘Ghamandi Nath’ for his misbehaviour with media on Saturday.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference on the successful organisation of Jan Ashirwad Yatra here on Saturday at a conference hall in Brilliant Convention Center.

He said that ‘Ghamandi Nath’ has shown his mentality of 1984 riots and emergency by insulting the fourth pillar of democracy. He made the remark after, Kamal Nath, who reached Indore on Saturday, stopped the media from covering an event and asked them to leave.

He said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit has received full support from the people of the state. Describing the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill as a big success, he said that all the governments talked a lot but only the Modi government showed action.

Whatever the Opposition may say outside the House, but inside the House they also consider Modi as the leader of the country. On the question of contesting the Assembly elections, Vijayvargiya said, “the election I had contested in Mhow was my last election.

Now I have dedicated myself to the party. I will not contest elections. However, I am a party soldier. If the party needs and I receive instructions, I will enter the field accordingly.”

In the press conference, Vijayvargiya talked about the successful organisation of G-20 and the economic progress of the state. On the matter of contesting elections keeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the forefront, Vijayvargiya said that he is the leader of the country so his face will definitely be in front.

