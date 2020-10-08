Indore: Kahn water gets clearer with ‘Smart’ move

Indore: The Smart City river front development work has now started reflecting in the Kanh river as the water in the river looker clearer as compared to earlier. On Thursday, in the riverfront development work near Krishnapura Chhatri behind Harirao Holkar Chhatri the water is clear enough to view pebbles and stones in the river.

As many as ten workers were cleaning the river and removing the sludge from the river. Rajkamal, one of the river cleanliness workers said that work is in progress on a fast track. The sludge and garbage is extricated from the water. The sludge is gathered at the bank of the river and garbage is also kept aside which is transported to the trenching ground.

The Smart City, CEO, Aditi Garg said that the river work is done daily by the workers.

Sunil, at the working spot said that walls of stones are made at the banks of the river also a pathway wil be developed. Saplings and grass will be planted there for beautification. The water of the river was still green in color but it has turned translucent and the surface of the river is visible.