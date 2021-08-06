Indore: Jyotiraditya tops state with 99.991 percentile

Indore: Jyotiraditya Yadav from Indore tops the city and state with 99.991 percentile in JEE Mains 2021 April attempt. The NTA has announced the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) session 3 on Friday. Over 7 lakh (7,09,519) candidates appeared for the JEE Main exam which was held on July 20, 22, 25 and 27. Yadav had missed the spot for state topper in the last attempt very closely to his classmate Antriksh last time.

“What worked for me and is my advice to all the aspirants is: Follow your teachers’ guidance and work less but work consistently,” Yadav said. He added that consistent studies helped him get better every day. “I am on cloud 9 today, but I have been working at least 8 to 9 hours every day to get here, so you know how much this means to me,” Yadav said. He would play cricket in free time to relax and rejuvenate.

Another topper with a close score in Indore is Divyanshu Gupta with 99.95 percentile. “I studied for 10 to 11 hours every day and I want to be best in whatever I do,” he said. He feels inspired by Husain Bolt. “I am feeling good and the journey is still on,” Gupta said. He advices aspirants to work as per schedule. “Fix your schedule and follow it!” Gupta exclaimed.

He thanked his parents Vibha and Alok Gupta for encouraging him.

The final answer key of the JEE Main exam has also been released, the candidates can check and download the final answer key on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 4 will be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, September 1 and 2. The admit card for the JEE Main will soon be released, the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Examination of the 1899 candidates in the flood-affected districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra State who could not appear on 25 and 27 July 2021 was conducted on 3 and 4 August 2021. The Examination was conducted in 13 languages.