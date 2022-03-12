Indore: ​ Juvenile glaucoma risks vision of teens

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

With increasing eye problems in children due to increased screen time, the risk for juvenile glaucoma is also rising.

Explaining what juvenile glaucoma is and how correct detection in time can save a child’s sight, Ophthalmologist Dr Amit Solanki addressed parents and students in an interactive webinar on Friday. The webinar was organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society.

Introducing the topic, founder of Create Stories Deepak Sharma said, “We work with underprivileged children in slums and privileged ones in schools. We often come across kids, who complain of vision problems.”

He added that though the number isn’t high, some kids do end up suffering from diseases like glaucoma, which can cause vision loss if not detected in time.

Dr Solanki said, “Juvenile glaucoma affects teenagers or young adults and its signs and symptoms are very similar to adult glaucoma.”

He added juvenile glaucoma is considered more visual threatening as IOP levels tend to be higher and also, as the disease onset is early in life, there is a need to preserve the optic nerve for a much longer period of time.

Signs of Childhood Glaucoma

• Unusually large eyes

• Excessive tearing

• Cloudy eyes

• Light sensitivity

• Severe pain in eyes and head

• Nausea and vomiting

• Redness of eyes or loss of vision

• Visibility of coloured rings around the eyeball



Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:54 AM IST