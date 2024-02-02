Indore: Just Pay 50% Of Water Cess Dues And Get Waiver For The Rest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Haven’t paid water cess for the past many years and now face the fear of tap disconnection? Don’t be afraid. Indore Municipal Corporation has come up with a lucrative offer for you. Just pay 50 per cent of the dues till fiscal 2022-23 and the IMC will forgo the rest of the amount. “This is just a one-time offer. This won’t be given in future,” said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav during a press conference. He stated that the IMC has come up with such an offer to increase its revenue. IMC is reeling under a debt of over Rs 600 crore incurred due to a huge difference between earning and spending on the supply of water in the city.

IMC spends close to Rs 427 crore annually on water supply and earns a mere Rs 80 crore from water cess. “The deficit is huge that is why we have a debt of more than Rs 6000 crore only because of water supply,” Bhargav told reporters. He said that the IMC is going to take action against persons having illegal tap connections. He stated that those having illegal tap connections should pay the penalty amount and get it legalised. Rate slabs zone-wise have been decided. For legalising residential tap connections, one needs to pay Rs 6,000. People from backward areas will have to pay a mere Rs 2,000. For commercial tap connections also, three slabs have been finalised.

200 environmentalists to attend Wetland Day function

In view of World Wetlands Day, the city is set to host a grand celebration at Sirpur Wetland on Friday. The focal event will be attended by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav as the chief guest, accompanied by Union environment minister Ashwini Choubey and secretary general of Convention on Wetlands Dras a special guest. Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, the Madhya Pradesh State Wetland Authority, and the Indore Municipal Corporation, the programme aims to highlight the crucial role of wetlands in the ecosystem.

Ministers Tulsi Ram Silawat, Kailash Vijayvargiya and others will also be present. The event is set to draw a diverse audience, including officials from wetland authorities across the country, scientists, and over 200 experts, including managers of 75 Ramsar sites in India.

IMC to get remaining 60,000 dogs sterilized by end of year

The mayor said that IMC had sterilised more than 2 lakh dogs so far and the remaining around 6000 canines will be sterilised by the end of this year. He stated that the dog rules-2021 prevent civic bodies from taking action other than sterilisation. The dog rules were made following a Supreme Court order. However, a petition has been filed for review of that order, he added.

Hall for IMC’s council meeting ready

The mayor stated that the hall for council meetings of IMC is ready. “Though the building is still to be completed, the hall is ready. The CM may inaugurate it today,” he added. The mayor said that the IMC would no longer be holding council meetings in hotels from now on. That will save IMC’s money it has been spending on council meetings so far by renting space in hotels.