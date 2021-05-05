Indore: Junior doctors to go on strike from today

Indore: Almost after 20 days after calling off their strike, Junior Doctors’ once again threatened to go on statewide strike from Thursday. Junior doctors in all government medical colleges of the state will not perform emergency duties too during the strike and also threatened to stop all COVID duties on May 7 if any action on their demands is not taken.

President of Junior Doctors’ Association, MGM Medical College Dr Prakhar Choudhary, in his press release said, “About 7,000 junior doctors of the state will go on strike from Wednesday. We have cautioned the government for the same and had called off our strike on April 12 on Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang’s assurance.”



He said they met the minister of Medical Education Vishwas Sarang on May 3 but he ignored them.

“We are forced to go on strike by the government as they did not listen to our demands and by making false promises. We will stop working for Covid cases too and the government will be responsible for the same,” Choudhary said.

Talking about their demands, he said, “Our major demands include waiving one year tuition fees as we are working in COVID for the last one year which causes a major loss to our studies. We also demand appointment of other doctors like MBBS pass out, and of those from alternative medicines in COVID duties to shred our burden, and to provide the promised Rs 10,000 incentive and increment in stipend.”