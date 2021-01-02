Indore: Junior doctors strike work after dead patient's kin rough them up

Indore: Junior doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Saturday struck work for three hours in protest against the manhandling of their colleague by the kin of a deceased woman. Led by Junior Doctors Association, the agitating doctors demanded ​an ​immediate ​FIR against the accused​ and his arrest.​ However, they called off the strike after getting assurance from the police ​that they would arrest the accused in two days.

According to President of Junior Doctors’ Association Dr Prakhar Chaudhary, “Our colleague of the Medicine Department Dr Varun and two others were manhandled by the family members of a deceased woman on Friday night. We demanded ​that ​the hospital administration and police take quick action but officials were not giving ​any heed to our demand.” He said that a 65-year-old woman Shobha Bai Bansilal had come in ​a ​critical condition after consuming poison on Friday. “Our doctors tried their best to save the patient and admitted her to the ICU of the medicine department but in vain. Later, family members of the woman manhandled and abused the duty doctors,” Choudhary added. The President of JDA said that they called off ​the ​strike after ​an assurance from Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, and TI of Sanyogitaganj police station Rajiv Tripathi.

“We will go on strike again if no action was taken against the accused,” he added. Meanwhile, FIR has been registered against unidentified family members of the deceased and police assured to arrest the accused in two days.