Indore: Junior doctors strike work after dead patient's kin rough them up

Indore: Junior doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Saturday struck work for three hours in protest against the manhandling of their colleague by the kin of a deceased woman. Led by Junior Doctors Association, the agitating doctors demanded an immediate FIR against the accused and his arrest. However, they called off the strike after getting assurance from the police that they would arrest the accused in two days.
According to President of Junior Doctors’ Association Dr Prakhar Chaudhary, “Our colleague of the Medicine Department Dr Varun and two others were manhandled by the family members of a deceased woman on Friday night. We demanded that the hospital administration and police take quick action but officials were not giving any heed to our demand.” He said that a 65-year-old woman Shobha Bai Bansilal had come in a critical condition after consuming poison on Friday. “Our doctors tried their best to save the patient and admitted her to the ICU of the medicine department but in vain. Later, family members of the woman manhandled and abused the duty doctors,” Choudhary added. The President of JDA said that they called off the strike after an assurance from Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, and TI of Sanyogitaganj police station Rajiv Tripathi.
“We will go on strike again if no action was taken against the accused,” he added. Meanwhile, FIR has been registered against unidentified family members of the deceased and police assured to arrest the accused in two days.
Junior doctors thrash attendants of a patient
During the strike, agitating doctors allegedly thrashed the attendants of a female patient in the emergency ward of the hospital. Family members lodged a written complaint with the police. According to complainant Pushpendra Chouhan, “Doctors in the emergency ward closed the doors at around 1.30 pm. When I asked Dr Javed to open the door to take my patient to the loo, the doctors attacked us and thrashed us.” He alleged that the doctors also snatched a gold chain from them. However, JDA rubbished the allegations and said that no such incident took place.
