Indore: Jolt to guest teachers working at varsities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The department of higher education (DHE) has said that the teaching experience of teachers who work as members of the guest faculty at government universities will not be counted during appointments of guest teachers at government colleges.

In a circular to college principals, the DHE stated that the marks granted to candidates who applied for guest faculty positions in colleges stood cancelled if their experience was of teaching in government universities as visiting lecturers. The circular stated that the marks should be granted only to teachers who had experience of teaching as guest faculty in government colleges.

The move gives leverage to teachers who have taught in government colleges as guest faculty in appointments of guest teachers at institutes.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:37 PM IST