Indore: Jolt To DAVV As HC Stays Teacher Appointments

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed recruitments at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on a petition filed by a candidate who was not called for interview despite being eligible.

In his interim order, Justice Subodh Abhyankar ruled that any appointment shall be made subject to the final disposal of the petition. The ruling has come as a major jolt to DAVV which faces a huge shortage of teaching staff.

After a gap of 14 years, DAVV has undertaken a process for filling 92 teaching posts, including 47 backlog posts. However, the university suspended appointments on backlog posts with single applicants.

The university argued that there should be at least 3 eligible candidates for interview against one post.

Aggrieved by this move of the university, Santosh Gaherwal, who was found eligible but was not invited for interview as he was the lone candidate for appointment on a backlog post at School of Life Science, moved the HC through his counsel Vivek Phadke.

Phadke informed the court that officially his client was not even told the reason for not being considered for appointment even when he was eligible.

Phadke said that the university’s terms and conditions did not state that candidates would be invited for interviews only if there were at least 3 eligible applicants.

The petitioner’s counsel stated that as per a government order, the general rules should be relaxed in case of appointment on backlog posts if need be.

The petitioner informed the court that his seniority, if appointed on the court’s order, will be affected if other candidates undergoing recruitment process are appointed before him. To this, the court stayed the entire recruitment process. The next date for hearing has been set for September 9.

No appoints since 2009

Earlier, the university had undertaken appointment process in 2009 which had to be stopped mid-stream following complaints of irregularities. The university which had invited applications for nearly 80 teaching posts had called off the recruitment process after filling 31 posts.

