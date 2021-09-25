Indore: ​Joint team of crime branch and food and drugs department seize 72 boxes of substandard medicines

Indore

A joint team of crime branch and food and drugs administration department raided a medical agency near Dawa Bazar and seized 72 boxes containing substandard medicines, on Friday. The owner of the agency had stored the medicines for a long time and he was supplying them in the market. A case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against the agency owner and the samples are being sent for testing.

According to ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar, a tip-off was received that M/s Purnima Medical Agency in Jaroliya Chamber behind Dawa Bazar had stored substandard medicines at his shop. On the instruction of ADM Abhay Bedekar and ASP Parashar, a joint team of crime branch and food and drugs department raided the shop.

The officers found that the agency owner had stored medicines named PICAF-AZ and DENSAF-O tablets in his shop. In the boxes it was mentioned that the medicines had been manufactured at a plant in Guwahati, Assam. However, when the drugs department officers checked the company name on the official website of the concerned department of the Assam government , they found that no such manufacturing unit was present in the said address. Also, the agency owner Santosh Rathore didn’t show the bills for the medicines.

Police said that the owner of the agency firm was supplying the drugs in the market thereby putting lives of many people in danger. On the complaint from a drugs department, Sanyogitaganj police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

The officials found that the agency was supplying the drugs to the city and other districts of the state. After taking the samples, the police team seized 72 boxes of both the medicines from there. After getting the sample report, further action will be taken. The officers are also trying to know the source of the medicines.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 01:09 AM IST