Indore: Joint Director Of Audit Branch Held In IMC Drainage Bill Scam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after arresting the audit officer and assistant audit officer, MG Road police also arrested the Joint Director of IMC’s audit branch in connection with the scam on Saturday. The trio were produced in court from where they were sent to police remand for three days. MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya said that the audit branch’s joint director Anil Garg, a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar area, was arrested.

He was named by the earlier arrested accused so he was called to the police station and when he reached there, police arrested him. He had allegedly passed some bills without verification. On Friday, audit officer Samar Singh and assistant audit officer of the IMC Rameshwar Parmar were arrested by MG Road police for their role in passing bills.

Following the lead given by them, Garg was arrested by the police. The trio was produced in court from where they were sent to police remand for three days. They are being questioned in connection with the scam and the role of other officials of IMC is being investigated by the police.

Complaint Resolution Campaign Launched

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The zone-2 police have launched a ‘Complaint Resolution’ campaign at all police stations of Zone-2 on Saturday to resolve problems quickly. It was initiated by DCP zone-2 Abhinay Vishwakarma with an aim to resolve complaints at police stations. Under the campaign, the DCP will hear complaint applications of applicants at all police stations under the jurisdiction of Zone-02 on prescribed day every week.

The problems of applicants will be heard at the police station itself and the work of the concerned investigator will also be reviewed in relation to pending cases of complaints. Applicants can go to the concerned police station on the prescribed day and submit the complaint application form before the DCP.

He will review the resolution of complaints at police stations on the basis of roster such as Lasudia on Monday, Vijay Nagar on Tuesday, Pardeshipura on Wednesday, Khajrana on Thursday, Kanadiya and Tilak Nagar on Friday and MIG on Saturday.