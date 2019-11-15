Indore: Jobless youth ends life

Indore: An unemployed youth committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Pardeshipura area on Friday. A suicide note has been recovered.

The deceased identified as Kishan Kushwah (29), a resident of Nanda Nagar was found hanging by his sister Hema around 6.30 pm, following which she informed her mother.

Investigating officer SI Rekha Chaudhary said that Kishan was unemployed for two years. A suicide note was also recovered in which he mentions that a woman had borrowed money a few months back and was not returning it. However, he didn’t hold the woman responsible for his suicide.

The family members told the police that after Kishan’s first wife separated, he remarried but his second wife too left him as he was unemployed. They further told the police that he was in love with a third woman. Family members were also unaware about the exact reason behind his suicide.

In another incident, a youth named Virendra Singh of Sanwer consumed poison and he was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. The police are investigating to know the reason of his suicide.