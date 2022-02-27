Indore: Job fair at Gramin Haat Bazaar today, over 1400 youths to be offered jobs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)





A district-level job fair is being organised in the city to provide employment opportunities to educated unemployed youth of the district in reputed companies.



Deputy director District Employment Office PS Mandloi informed that the employment fair is being organised under the joint aegis of Employment Exchange and Yashasvi Academy for Talent Management.

The employment fair will be organised on Sunday from 10:30 am to 3 pm at Gramin Haat Bazaar near the Dhakkanwala Kuan.



Mandloi informed that many reputed private sector companies like Vodafone, Paytm, DT Industries, Domino's, Adoite, One Point One, MDH Masala, Navshakti, SGO Consultant, Royal IT Services, Just Dial,

Egish, Reliance, Yashasvi Group etc. are participating in the job fair and would be offering about 1450 jobs for the different posts.



Companies will employ at an attractive salary for the posts of

computer operator, helper, sales executive, technician etc. The representatives of the companies will initially select the applicants by interviewing them.



Applicants between the age group of 18 to 40 years, with educational qualification from fifth to post-graduate and ITI, diploma etc., can participate in the fair for employment and get employment according to their qualifications.

Applicants participating in the employment fair will have to bring along with the certificates of all their educational qualifications, copies of bio-data and other certificates such as Aadhar cards etc.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:15 AM IST