Indore: Jitu Patwari's jibe on government's 'no death by oxygen shortage' claim, says why were oxygen tankers welcomed

Indore: State media in-charge of congress MLA Jitu Patwari said that the government claimed that there were no death due to to lack of oxygen in the country, then why the minister and MP had gone to welcome the oxygen tanker at night at Dhar Road.

“Was the minister in influence of bhang or the Member of Parliament in a drunken state when they welcomed the oxygen tanker and cylinders in the city. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was breaking coconuts at many places to welcome the oxygen tankers,” Patwari said while addressing the media at Congress party office on Thursday.

He added that people had faced problems due to lack of oxygen, remdesivir, beds and many have lost their loved ones but along with hiding their failures they are also mocking over the death of people who died due to government’s irresponsibility.

“We are preparing a list of people who died during COVID-19 and also those who died due to lack of oxygen and remdesivir. We will soon make the list public to show the truth to the people,” he said.

Patwari also targeted BJP state president VD Sharma for commenting on Kamal Nath and said that Sharma should ask their own government about Pegasus spyware and also about the reasons why they are afraid of Honey Trap’s pen drive.