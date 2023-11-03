 Indore: Jitu Patwari’s Brother Sent To Jail In 2017 Case
Indore: Jitu Patwari's Brother Sent To Jail In 2017 Case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 01:45 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kulbhushan aka Nana Patwari, brother of MLA of Rau constituency Jitu Patwari, who was accused in an attempt to murder case during the farmer protest in 2017 was sent to jail on Thursday night.  Additional DCP (crime branch) Rajesh Dandotiya said that a team of crime branch along with a team of Rajendra Nagar police station raided the residence of accused Nana Patwari and other accomplices after which they surrendered to the police.  

ADCP Dandotiya said that Nana Patwari, Sachin Seth, Ashok Aleriya and Jitendra Tindori were booked in an attempted murder case during a farmer protest. Warrants were issued against the accused. They were produced in the court from where they were sent to jail.                                               

