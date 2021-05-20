Indore: Jitu Patwari blasts government, says cheating people with false data

Indore: Senior Congress leader and former minister Jitu Patwari on Thursday targeted the state government, administration, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by saying that the government is cheating itself by praising the false data of COVID-19.
“Sarkar apni hi ankho me dhool jhonk rahi he. It was the meeting of presenting false data by the government and praising the same by the chief minister. Administration claimed that only about 1350 people died due to the deadly pandemic disease but only 866 were cremated in one crematorium of the city in one month,” Patwari said while talking to the media after attending CM’s CORONA review meeting.
He said that he presented the data to the Chief Minister and also releasing the same in media that about 866 people were cremated at Regional Park crematorium in one month, 1570 at Panchkuyian Crematorium in one-and-a-half months and over 325 in Rau’s crematorium.
“If 6-7 people die per thousand people in Rau, the number could have been 30,000 deaths in the city but the administration and government is happy with cheating themselves. How they will prepare if they avoid seeing the right situation,” Patwari said.
He also questioned the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and said the beneficiaries in it are taken on the basis of consensus of 2011 but the large number of people has increased since then so it should be done as per the ration system.
“Government should work on post COVID centers and also provide relief to the middle class people through government schemes,” the former minister said.
Meanwhile, state spokesperson of Congress Narendra Saluja too targeted the government for hiding the real data of COVID from the public. He said that over 50 percent data was hidden by the administration in Indore as the number of positive cases is almost double than the numbers declared, so far.
