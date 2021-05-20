Indore: Jitu Patwari blasts government, says cheating people with false data

Indore: Senior Congress leader and former minister Jitu Patwari on Thursday targeted the state government, administration, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by saying that the government is cheating itself by praising the false data of COVID-19.

“Sarkar apni hi ankho me dhool jhonk rahi he. It was the meeting of presenting false data by the government and praising the same by the chief minister. Administration claimed that only about 1350 people died due to the deadly pandemic disease but only 866 were cremated in one crematorium of the city in one month,” Patwari said while talking to the media after attending CM’s CORONA review meeting.

He said that he presented the data to the Chief Minister and also releasing the same in media that about 866 people were cremated at Regional Park crematorium in one month, 1570 at Panchkuyian Crematorium in one-and-a-half months and over 325 in Rau’s crematorium.