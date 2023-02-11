Indore: ‘Jilted Romeo’ finally arrested

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘jilted Romeo’ Rahul Yadav who had shot at one Sanskar Verma, 21, while he (Rahul) was having an altercation with a girl near the GRP office, has been finally arrested. Sanskar, however, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Rahul had fled the spot and was absconding along with his family.

Earlier, after Sanskar died, his relatives and friends had “gheraoed” and the police station demanded death penalty for Rahul.

The police, under pressure, had assured the aggrieved relatives of stern action. They had also formed a team to arrest Rahul.

On the intervening night of Thursday-Friday the absconding Rahul had reached home and the police who were on his lookout made the best use of this situation.

Police said Rahul has confessed to his crime and also said that he had hidden the country-made pistol at a place near Shastri Bridge. Police recovered the weapon and produced the accused in the court. He has been sent to police remand.

CASE RECAP

On the fateful day, Rahul, who had reached the girl’s office, left with her. A home-bound Sanskar also accompanied them. On reaching near the GRP office, Rahul had an altercation with the girl and flashed his gun… however, Sanskar came in the way and sustained bullet injuries on his head.

Rahul had fled the scene even as the place was congested and it was a rush hour. The girl then ferried Sanskar to the hospital in an autorickshaw.

She said Rahul was harassing her for some time and even forcing her to marry him. They were related and both the families also wanted them to get married but the girl had rejected Rahul on the pretext of his being unemployed.

