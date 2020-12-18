Indore: 'Jeevan Rekha’ to be laid at outlay of Rs 24 crore

Indore: Bhoomi Pujan of a road proposed between Jawahar Marg Bridge and Paganisapaga was performed by MP Shankar Lalwani and Indore-3 MLA Aakash Vijayvargiya.

The road which is to be constructed at a outlay of Rs 24 crore has been named as Jeevan Rekha following its important location.

Lalwani said he has been hearing of this road coming alongside Saraswati River for last 20 years. I am happy it’s finally be constructed now.

“This road will also reduce the load of other roads in the city and citizens will not have to face the hassle of traffic,” he said.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that they relocated 230 families who houses were coming into a crucial portion of the road project. She stated that the road would be 24 meter wide.