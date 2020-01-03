Indore: JEE Mains first-round exam on Jan 6

Indore: JEE Mains first round of examination will start from January 6. With only a couple of days left for preparations, candidates must ensure a clear understanding of examination pattern and prepare accordingly.

For January 2020 JEE Mains, National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the examination pattern. The exam will now be conducted for three papers separately - BE/B Tech (bachelor of engineering), B Arch (architecture) and B Plan (planning).

* JEE Main 2020 for BE/B Tech courses will be held online (computer-based mode) for 300 marks.

* The entrance for B Arch will be conducted partly online (mathematics and aptitude test) and partly offline (drawing test) for 400 marks.

* JEE Main for B Plan will be conducted separately carrying 100 MCQs for 400 marks.

JEE Main 2020 comprises of 2 papers; Paper 1 for engineering aspirants and Paper 2 for students seeking admissions in architecture and planning courses.

In paper 1, candidates will be required to answer questions from three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The medium for three papers is English, Hindi and Gujarati.

According to an information bulletin from NTA, following is the examination pattern for students attempting upcoming JEE Mains.

JEE Mains exam pattern for Jan 2020

B.E./B.Tech.

Subjects: Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry

Type of questions: 75 (20 + 5 questions per section) objective Type - MCQs and questions for which answer is a numerical value, with equal weightage to Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

B. Arch: the entrance will be conducted in 3 parts as follows

Mathematics – Part I: 20 objective Type - MCQs and 5 questions for which answer is a numerical value conducted in CBT mode.

Aptitude Test – Part II: 50 objective Type - MCQs

Drawing Test – Part III: 2 questions to test drawing aptitude in a ‘Pen & Paper Based’ (offline) mode to be attempted on drawing sheet

B. Planning: the entrance will be conducted in 3 parts, all in CBT mode

Mathematics – Part I: 20 objective Type – MCQs and 5 questions for which answer is a numerical value conducted

Aptitude Test – Part II: 50 objective Type - MCQs

Planning Based Questions – Part III: 25 objective Type - MCQs

Marking Scheme

* For MCQs - 4 Marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 1 Mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer

* For answer with numeric value - 4 Marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 0 Mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer

* Marking Scheme for Drawing Test - Two questions to be evaluated out of 100 marks