Indore: In JEE Main exam students find chemistry easy, maths lengthy

Indore

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main was conducted at three centres in Indore on Sunday. Though the overall examination was moderately easy, the Maths section was lengthy and proved challenging for many students.

JEE Main overall rating from experts

Overall Question Paper Difficulty Level: Moderately Easy

Mathematics Section difficulty Level: Moderate and lengthy

Physics Section difficulty Level: Easy to Moderate

Chemistry Section difficulty Level: Easy (NCERT-based)

Complete analysis and guidance for next attempt from expert

“Maths section was lengthy and moderately difficult. There were many questions from coordinate geometry. Numerical based questions required lengthy calculations. More weightage was given to chapter of conic sections & probability which had more than one question. It was quite lengthy. The section comprised more questions from the Class 12 Syllabus

The chemistry section was from NCERT. A good number of questions in the numerical based section were from physical chemistry. Organic chemistry was given more weightage. Inorganic chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT.

Chapters like environmental chemistry, chemistry in everyday life, biomolecules were given more weightage. Inorganic chemistry had questions from P-block elements.

Questions from physical chemistry were only asked in numerical based section. There was a perfect balance between organic, inorganic and physical chemistry. There were 8 to 9 questions from inorganic chemistry in this section.

The questions asked in physics section were from almost all sections. It has many numerical and most of them were formula based.

The questions were asked from kinematics, laws of motion, fluids, current electricity & AC circuits. It was a balanced section as far as coverage of chapters is considered.

Numerical based questions were easy. More weightage was given to communication systems and modern physics. The section comprised more questions from the Class 11 syllabus,” said Harpreet Singh, JEE mentor.

Student’s reviews

“The overall exam went well. The paper was moderately tough, I found mathematics tricky. Some chapters like progression had a tricky question. The numerical value questions were a little bit difficult to solve whereas the chemistry section was simple to solve and physics had medium-difficult level,” said Yashvi Neema

“The paper was a little difficult, out of which chemistry was the easiest and physics was the toughest, maths was moderate. However, it was as expected not easy but also not very difficult," said Nagarjunsagar Mandi

“This attempt of JEE mains was also of the same difficulty level as the last two.This time also physics and chemistry were moderately easy while mathematics was difficult and lengthy. In mathematics mostly questions were asked from vector, calculus and coordinate geometry while chemistry was NCERT based and in physics mostly questions were from electrodynamics and modern physics," said Sanjivani Karada.