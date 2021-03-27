Indore: JEE Main 2021: Candidates hoping to inch closer to their best can make attempt in April

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With a dream to study in top engineering institutes in the country, over six lakh students from across the country including over 10,000 in Indore attempted Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February and March attempt.

While there was a considerable improvement in March attempt despite tougher papers, candidates hoping to inch closer to their best, can make attempt in April as well.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications from candidates willing to appear in JEE Main exam, which is going to be conducted in April 2021 for admission into engineering colleges across the country. Candidates who want to apply for the JEE Mains exam can apply on the official website of the NTA – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The last date to submit application is April 4, which leaves the candidates only about a week to complete formalities.

Candidates’ application form will be accepted on the website till 11.50 pm on April 4 after which the window for application form will get closed, said JEE mentor Kamal Sharma. After the submission of the application forms on the website, the candidates will also need to deposit the application fee for which the last date is April 5.