Indore: JAYS eyes kingmaker role, to contest 80 assembly seats

Indore (Madhya Pradeah): Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) is eying kingmaker role in formation of government in the state post assembly polls scheduled in November this year. In its bid to become the third political power in the traditional bipolar political sphere of the state, JAYS national convener Dr Hiralal Alawa on Monday announced that it would field candidates on 80 seats of the state assembly.

Alawa, who heads the prominent tribal outfit of the state, said that preparations were already underway at booth-level to contest the state polls and exuded confidence of winning at least 25 to 30 of these seats.

“We will contest elections on 47 reserved seats and 33 other seats with more than 30,000 tribal voters. We will play a crucial role in the next government. No party, whether it is Congress or BJP, will be able to come to power without JAYS support,” Alawa said.

He was addressing the media at Indore Press Club on Monday.

Replying to a query on possibility of seat-sharing with BJP or Congress, Alawa said that JAYS would contest the state polls on its own.

“We are not going to beg for seats from any political party. We will contest the election on our own,” he said adding “Congress supported us the last time but this time we will fight on our own.”

He also said that priority was to contest elections on the JAYS symbol. “However, the party will decide whether I contest on Congress symbol or from the JAYS,” he added.

Comparing Kamal Nath and Shivraj, Alawa praised State Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath and said that he always fulfilled his promises while Shivraj was a good person by heart but as a politician, he makes announcements but seldom fulfills them.

Commenting on the role of Dr Anand Rai and Dr Nishant Khare in the welfare of tribals, he said that Dr Rai and Dr Khare could be advisors to JAYS but nobody should think that he was the all in all for tribal.

JAYS to celebrate foundation day on May 16

Dr Alawa said that JAYS would celebrate its foundation day in a garden at Rajeev Gandhi Square on Tuesday. He also denied any fractions in JAYS and said that many workers wouldn’t be able to go to Bhopal and many wouldn’t come to Indore due to which they were celebrating the foundation day both in Indore and Bhopal.