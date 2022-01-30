Indore: January 31 last date to apply for admissions in Govt Model & Excellence Schools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Admissions to Government Model Schools and Government Excellence Schools are in process and January 31, 2022, is the last date for applying for admissions. The entrance test will be held in March this year.

Through the State Open School Education Board, Bhopal, the entrance examination will be held from 9.45 am to 12.15 am on Sunday, March 13, 2022. “If there’s any change in the examination date, it’ll be informed immediately through a notification,” an official from the department said.

The school education department, Indore, issued a reminder to all the applicants and forwarded the guidelines issued by the MP State Open School Education Board regarding this. The guidelines outline the conduct of the Joint Entrance Selection Examination for 2022-’23 for admission to Class IX in the excellence schools of the district headquarters and the model school at the block level.

The guidelines are applicable for admission to Class IX for the academic session 2022-’23 in 201 modal schools of excellent schools and development block level of 52 district headquarters of the state.

Eligibility criteria for admissions: Passed/Studying Class VIII exam

§ It is necessary to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in the selection test. Accordingly, the merit list of all the students will be prepared and admission will be given on the basis of available seats

§ According to the rules of the government, reservation will be given district-wise to members of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and handicapped

Examination Centre

The entrance examination for District Excellence Schools and Model Schools will be conducted in the district headquarters and at all the 313 development block headquarters of the state

Process of filling online application form

Online application form will be filled through website www.mponline.gov.in. At the time of application, the applicant must have Aadhaar card or Aadhaar registration. The detailed description related to the examination is in the rule book of the examination on the website of the education department www.mpsdc.gov.in/rmsa

If necessary, information can be obtained at any point on the telephone number 0755-2552106. In the online application form, there is an option to appear in the entrance examination of District Excellence School, Model School or both.

Priority based admissions

If the applicant opts for both the entrance tests, priority will be indicated on the application form. Excellence school or model school will be allotted on priority basis

