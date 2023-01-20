Indore: January 20 deadline for sharing data with AISHE; 18 colleges yet to respond

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With just a day left to go for the deadline to expire, as many as 18 colleges under the wings of the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are yet to submit the information sought for the All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE).

The university on Wednesday released a list of colleges which have not uploaded their data on the AISHE portal. The list also contains Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College.

FINAL CHANCE

Giving a final chance along with a warning to the defiant colleges, DAVV on January 12 had fixed January 20 as the deadline asking colleges to adhere to it.

At that time, the number of colleges who hadn't uploaded data on AISHE website was 55 which now has been reduced to 18.

DAVV registrar Ajay Verma said the colleges have one more day to meet the deadline. Those colleges which fail to meet the deadline will face consequences. In a warning letter to the defiant colleges, Verma had said, “It seems that your institute does not want to participate in AISHE even when it is a must. Take this letter as a final warning. The colleges which do not provide information related to faculty, students, available facilities and infrastructure for AISHE by January 20 will face disaffiliation in the next academic session.”

PUNISHMENT IN THE OFFING

Director of the College Development Council at DAVV, Dr Rajeev Dixit said the DAVV would send the list of defiant colleges to the department of higher education requesting it to cancel the ‘no-objection certificate’ issued to them.

The online window for uploading information on the AISHE website was opened in December, but several colleges have still not provided their details for AISHE.

DATA COLLECTED AND COLLATED

The Union ministry of education’s survey covers all the institutions in the country engaged in imparting higher education. Data is being collected on several parameters—such as teachers, student enrolment, programmes, examination results, education finance and infrastructure.

Indicators of educational development—such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index and per student expenditure—are also calculated from the data collected through AISHE. The objective of collecting the data is to make informed policy decisions and research for the development of the education sector.

