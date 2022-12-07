Indore: Jansunvai proves a boon for widow & disabled woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The trust of people is rising in the Jansunvai held at the collector's office every Tuesday. Today also over 200 people reached the office in the hope of getting their problems redressed. Thus, for the second week, the Jansunvai lasted till late evening. Importantly a widow and disabled woman got a pucca house in a day.

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T along with other officers listened to the problems of hundreds of citizens and resolved them with humane sensibilities. A time limit was fixed for redress of problems that could not be resolved on the spot and instructions were given to the officers to ensure their positive redressal within the stipulated time limit. Many people went home satisfied.

One of these was a disabled, destitute and widowed woman Kusum who was also present in the Jansunavai. The Jansunvai brought new aspirations in her life. The collector fulfilled her dream of owning a pucca house.

Kusum Suryavanshi, who lives in Nandbagh Colony narrated her story to the collector. She said that her husband Pappu Suryavanshi passed away about 10 years ago. I myself am a physically-challenged person who is

unable to walk. I have two small children. I do not have any permanent means of income. I and my kids survive on odd jobs that I get. I have to pay a rent of Rs two thousand leading to a grave situation for my family.

Solving the problem of this woman with sensitivity, the collector directed the estate officer of IDA Manish Shrivastava to give her a flat in the residential unit of IDA. The collector sanctioned Rs 5,000 from the Red Cross Society for depositing the initial amount for the flat. Along with this, to complete the formalities, she was sent to the IDA in a government vehicle along with naib tehsildar Lokesh Ahuja, and instructions were passed that the key of the house should be handed over to Kusumtoday itself. Shrivastava told that the woman has been allotted flat D-125 in IDA's residential unit near Scheme No. 134 Star Chauraha and the possession letter has also been handed over to her.