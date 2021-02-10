Indore
The Jal Jivan Mission of the State, under which the drinking water through taps will be made available to every home, was launched from the Sanwer on Wednesday. The bhoomi pujan of the Rs 4.30 cr project was
done by water resources minister Tulsi Silawat at village Jhalaria on Wednesday.
Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to provide tap water to every house. Sanwer is the first such assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, where the plan is taking concrete shape.
While addressing the programme Silawat said that the villages in Madhya Pradesh, under the leadership of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, are going to get drinking water through a tap in their homes. The
government is working vigorously in all important sectors including health, education, roads.
Minister Silawat instructed the officials to ensure good quality of the work and provide new thrust to the development of the area
Silawat, while addressing the programme organised in Ram Mandir premises in Jhalaria village, said that all of us should also participate in the construction of the Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya.
He also directed to deepen and beautify the village pond.
It was as a result of the efforts of Silawat, that Rs 132.96 cr was sanctioned by the Union government to connect 190 villages of Sanwer Assembly constituency under Nal Jal Yojana. Similarly, under the Jal Jivan Mission, work has started in Jhalaria, Ambamolia, Balayakheda, Hansakheri and Panod.