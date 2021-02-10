Indore



The Jal Jivan Mission of the State, under which the drinking water​ ​through tap​s​ will be made available ​to every home, ​was launched from​ the Sanwer on Wednesday. The bhoomi pujan of the Rs 4​.30​ ​cr ​project was

done ​by water resources minister Tulsi Silawat at village Jhalaria on Wednesday.​

​Under the ​Jal Jeevan Mission​, ​Prime​ Minister Narendra Modi ​has promised to provide tap water to every house.​ Sanw​e​r is the first such assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh,​ where the plan is taking concrete shape.

While addressing the program​me​ Silawat said that the villages in​ Madhya Pradesh​, ​under the leadership of ​ ​​c​hief ​m​inister Shivraj​ Singh Chauhan​, ​are going to get drinking water ​through a tap in their homes​. The

government is working vigorously in all important ​ sectors including health, education, roads.

Minister Silawat instructed the officials ​to ensure good quality of the work and provide new thrust to the development of the area

Silawat​, ​while addressing the program​me organi​s​ed in Ram Mandir premises in Jhalaria village​, ​said that all of us should also participate in ​the construction of the Ram ​T​emple to be built in Ayodhya.

He also directed to deepen and beautify the village pond.

​It was as a result of the efforts of Silawat, ​that ​Rs 132​.96 cr ​was sanctioned by the ​Union government to connect 190​ villages of Sa​nwer Assembly constituency ​under Nal Jal Yojana. ​Similarly, u​nder the ​Jal J​ivan​ Mission​,​​ work has started in Jhalaria, Ambamolia, Balayakheda, Hansakheri and Panod.