Indore-Jaipur special train from October 24

Indore: Owing to the upcoming festivals, the Railway will run Indore-Jaipur

train as a festival special one from October 24. The bi-weekly train

will run on Mondays and Saturdays from the city till November

29.



The Railway Board issued the circular of this regard on Wednesday.

According to a official information, train no. 02984/02983 Jaipur-Indore-Jaipur will be biweekly and operate as a Festival Special train. From the city train no. 02983 Indore-Jaipur will depart on Mondays and Saturdays at 10.10 pm. And reach Jaipur next day at 7.10 am.



Train no. 02984 Jaipur-Indore will depart from the Pink City at 9.05

pm on Fridays and Sundays and reach the city next night morning at 8.20 am. From both terminuses, the train will have 12 frequencies. The train will run with 21 LHB coaches.



Nagesh Namjoshi, Ex-Member of Passenger Amenities Committee, informed that since the train is being run as a special train, thus all seats will be reserved. There will be no general coach.