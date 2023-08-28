Indore: Jail Road Trader Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mobile shop owner at Jail Road died under mysterious circumstances in the Annapurna area late on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

Police believe that he might be a victim of a road accident. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sourabh Bedi, 25, a resident of Dwarkapuri area of the city.

He was dropped by a car driver outside a hospital after which the car driver fled the scene. Upon receiving information about the injured person, 108 Ambulance reached there and took him to another hospital, but he could not be saved.

The hospital staff informed the police, who informed Sourabh’s family members. Police said that the victim was most likely hit by a vehicle and the vehicle owner dropped him outside the hospital but did not inform the police.

The CCTVs are being checked to identify the car driver. Also, the autopsy report is awaited to know the exact reason for his death. The deceased’s elder brother Abhishek informed media persons that the police informed his father at around 3 am that Sourabh had met with an accident.

His father reached the police station and took Sourabh’s wallet and other documents. Meanwhile, Abhishek reached the hospital where he came to know that Sourabh had died during treatment.

Youth killed in road accident

In another incident, a youth named Ajay, a resident of Dewas was killed in a road accident in the Khudel area. According to the police, the deceased was on a two-wheeler and he was hit by a vehicle near the trenching ground.

He was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment. It is said that the deceased was preparing for an exam and he was returning to the city from somewhere when the accident took place.

The police are investigating the case further. Another man named Jitendra was killed in a road accident on Indore-Ujjain Road. He was on his bike and was hit by a vehicle. The police have registered a case against the errant vehicle driver and started a search for him.

