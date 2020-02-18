Indore: Jail inmates to repair school furniture

Mhow: With efforts of the outgoing Mhow SDM Anshul Gupta, the three-decade-old broken furniture of the School of Excellence of Hariphatak in Mhow that had turned into scrap will again be useable, thanks to the inmate of District jail in Indore.

Gupta had come for inspection at the school once and he noticed heaps of broken wooden furniture stored in two halls of the school. He got in touch with the District jail, Indore authorities asking them whether they would be able to repair the broken furniture.

When the District jail authorities gave their nod, the entire lot was dispatched in two trucks to Indore last week. Soon, it will be repaired by the prisoners and will be in use at the school, thus lakhs of rupees of the government have been saved.

School principal Naresh Verma said he had never thought that the broken furniture could be of any use.