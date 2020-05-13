Watch: Jail inmates in Indore have an epic tune to encourage corona warriors

On the request of IG Vivek Sharma, central jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar asked the jail inmates to present a song. Immediately these four inmates agreed and composed a song just within a day.

IG Sharma praised the inmates for composing the song and said that "it as a unique example for everyone out there." He said that "Victory over your fears is necessary before victory over Corona and music is a powerful medium to overcome fear."

Earlier, last month, Sharma sang a song on the wireless set to motivate policemen deployed in various parts of the city to face adversity. He called 'COP' as Corona Police and appreciated all the policemen for their efforts to spread awareness among people using new ideas. The IG also intstructed that those who violate the lockdown guidelines would be punished. "Make their videos on mobile phone and let them realize their mistake," he said.