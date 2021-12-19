Indore: Jaggery seller injured after being hit by ​drunk cop's car

Indore

A jaggery seller got injured after a recklessly driven car hit his handcart in Scheme Number 114 on Sunday morning. It is said that the car was being driven by a policeman and he had also hit a bike there. In this incident, police were not serious about the incident as no case was registered till the filing of this report.

The incident took place in Scheme Number 114 around 6.45 am. The jaggery seller, 38-year-old Rajesh Chouhan, a resident of Scheme Number 78 was hit by the car. The car was being driven recklessly and it hit his handcart due to which Rajesh got critically injured.

Ajay Chouhan, Rajes​h's cousin​, told Free Press over phone that the car was being driven by a policeman, who was drunk. The car also hit a bike and another vehicle. Ajay said that policemen from Lasudia police station reached the spot and they noted down the name of the injured.

​​Lasudia police station in​-​charge Indramani Patel said that no information was received at the police station till the filing of this report.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 10:49 PM IST