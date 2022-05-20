Indore: Jackal pup rescued, brought to zoo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A three-month-old jackal cub, who was left behind by his parents after a fire in the forest near Sanawadia was rescued by the zoo authorities on Thursday.

Zoo education officer and founder of Animal Rehabilitation and Protection Front, Nihar Parulekar, said when local villagers found the jackal cub it was dehydrated and would have died had it been left alone.

''Due to the burning of farm stubble, the fire entered the jungle near Sanawadiya and many animals there escaped from the fire while many may have perished. It is possible that the parents of the jackal pup might have escaped or their might have died," said Parulekar.

He added that when the pup was brought to the zoo, it could hardly stand on its feet, but now that zoo employees are looking after it, he is gaining strength. The decision of whether to set it free or keep it in the zoo is yet to be taken.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 01:10 AM IST