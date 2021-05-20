Indore: ITI employees demand Rs 10 lakh health cover

Indore: With the second wave of Covid-19 playing havoc in the state, employees of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) has dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding up to Rs 10 lakh health cover to them.

They said that pensioners should also be benefited by the scheme.

MP ITI Technical Employees Organization regional president Anil Sharma said under Chief Minister Employees Health Insurance and Chief Minister Ayushman Health Insurance Scheme, free medical treatment and insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh should be provided for the treatment of the family of employee-officers and retirees.