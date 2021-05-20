Indore: ITI employees demand Rs 10 lakh health cover

Indore: With the second wave of Covid-19 playing havoc in the state, employees of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) has dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding up to Rs 10 lakh health cover to them.
They said that pensioners should also be benefited by the scheme.
MP ITI Technical Employees Organization regional president Anil Sharma said under Chief Minister Employees Health Insurance and Chief Minister Ayushman Health Insurance Scheme, free medical treatment and insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh should be provided for the treatment of the family of employee-officers and retirees.
More than 20 lakh contractual, regular, teacher cadre employees of government department of should be given benefits of the scheme, he added.
Sharma said contribution can also be taken from the employees for the insurance policy. “The employees are ready to pay Rs 250 to Rs 1000 each,” he said.
Sharma stated that the treatment of Covid-19 is very expensive in hospitals these days. The salary of many employees is not enough to get treatment in hospital so government should take their responsibility.
Sharma claimed that more than 2000 employee-officers of ITIs got infected due to coronavirus from March to May.
