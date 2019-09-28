Indore: IT professional suffered losses in online trading

Indore: Ongoing investigation into the suicide case of Abhishek Saxena, his wife and children revealed that he was suffering from depression due to heavy losses he incurred in online share trading. Saxena was trading online after he lost job a month back.

The police have recorded statements of his family members. IT professional Abhishek Saxena (44), his wife Priti (42) and their twins named Ananya and Aditya (14) were found dead in a room of Crescent Resort in Devguradia on Thursday evening. They checked in the hotel on Wednesday evening and had ordered a water bottle after which they didn’t come out of room.

Khudel police station incharge Rupesh Dubey said Abhishek and Priti hailed from Delhi. Abhishek was employed in an IT company in the city and was staying with family members in Apollo DB City here for a few years.

Police assume that he suffered from depression due to financial difficulties and therefore decided to end life with family members. According to police, Saxena and wife gave poison to children before consuming it themselves.

On Friday, their family members reached city from Delhi and their bodies were handed over to them. The funeral will be performed in Delhi, police said.

A laptop, mobile phones, a tablet were recovered by the police. The police are probing other angles that led them to take extreme step. The glasses in which they reportedly consumed sodium nitrate, were also recovered from the spot for forensic examination.