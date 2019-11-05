Indore: ‘It is a myth that stroke occurs only in adults’

Indore: Pediatric neurologist at Apollo Hospital here Dr Anagha Bhagwat said it is a myth that stroke occurs only in adults. Addressing a press conference over establishment of Apollo Stroke Unit in Apollo Hospital, Indore, on Tuesday, Dr Bhagwat said cerebrovascular stroke is seen in all age groups, from foetus and newborn baby to adults.

“One third of pediatric strokes occur before one year of age. Common causes of stroke in children are birth injuries, infections, heart diseases, metabolic disorders, blood disorders, and trauma. It is challenging to identify stroke in children. Ignorance among parents contributes further. There might be sudden onset of weakness on any side, speech changes, imbalance, visual disturbances, seizures, headache, and irritability,” she said.

Dr Nipun Puranik, consultant intervention neurologist spoke on the alarming increase in the incidents of lifetime risk of stroke that occurs in humans above 25 years of age. “This has gone up from 1 in every 6 individuals to 1 in every 4 individuals. Majority of reasons leading to stroke in more than 90 per cent cases is controllable. If one can control modifiable risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, heart disease and unhealthy life style, then it is possible to reduce the risk of stroke,” he said. Dr Ankit Mathur, consultant neurosurgeon, talked about stroke code in the hospital.

Apollo Institute of Neurosciences at Apollo Hospitals, Vijay Nagar, Indore, is an advanced neuro-care centre that was established at the very inception of the hospital.