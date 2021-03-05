Indore: ​Issues related to airport expansion ​discussed at ​advisory committee meet

Indore
The advisory committee of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport (DABH) urged MP Shankar Lalwani, who is also chairman of the committee, to secure the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the State Government for the 20.48-acre land, which has been allotted to the airport, as development work is being hampered.
The meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee was held at the airport under the chairmanship of MP Shankar Lalwani and he assured that it would be done soon.
The State Government has allotted the land for further development of the city airport, which includes providing better amenities to the passengers. Lalwani informed that the commissioning of electrical lighting on the extended road connecting Super Corridor to Dhar Road is in progress, and the NOC will be received as soon as it gets completed.
Airport director Sanyal also request MP Lalwani to provide necessary help from the district administration for the exterior perimeter security road of the airport. A member requested that the road leading to the airport in Kalani Nagar needs to be widened.
Foreign travellers filling Covid-19 declaration form
Talking about the preventive measures taken for checking the spread of Novel Corona Virus, Sanyal said that all domestic passengers arriving at the city airport are filling-up self-declaration forms informing of their foreign travel if any. MP was informed that very soon an online link will be provided to passengers to fill up the declaration. This is required to monitor foreign travel passengers landing at the city airport. From 27th February such forms are being filled up at the city airport.
