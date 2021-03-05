Indore: ​Issues related to airport expansion ​discussed at ​advisory committee meet

Indore

The ​advisory ​committee of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport (DABH) urged​ MP Shankar Lalwani, who is also chairman of the committee, to ​secure the ​No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the State Government for ​the ​20.48-acre land​, which has been allotted to the airport, as development work is being hampered.​

​​The meeting of the Airport Advisory Committee was held at the airport​ under the chairmanship of MP Shankar Lalwani​ and he ​ assured that it would be done soon.

​The State Government​ has ​allotted the land for further development of the city airport​, which includes providing better amenities to the passengers. Lalwani informed that the commissioning of electrical​ lighting on the extended road connecting Super Corridor to​ Dhar Road is ​in progress​, and the NOC will be received as soon as it gets completed​.​



Airport ​director Sanyal also request MP Lalwani ​to provide necessary help from the district administration for the exterior perimeter security road of​ ​the airport. A member requested that ​the ​road leading to ​the ​​airport in Kalani​ ​Nagar needs to be widened.

Foreign travellers filling​ ​Covid-19​ declaration form



Talking about the preventive measures taken for checking the spread of​ Novel Corona Virus, Sanyal said that all domestic passengers arriving​ at the city airport are filling-up self-declaration forms informing of​ their foreign travel if any. MP was informed that very soon an online​ link will be provided to passenger​s​ ​to fill up the declaration. This is required to monitor foreign travel passengers landing at the city airport. From 27th February such forms are being​ filled up at the city airport.