Indore: Issue relief like Gujarat government, cine association tells state government

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh government should issue orders similar to those by the Gujarat government for cinema operators and provide relief in electricity bills and other such expenses keeping in view the financial losses caused by the Covid-19 crisis. This was an appeal by members of the Central Circuit Cine Association in a memorandum given to state finance Minister Jagdish Deoda on Monday.

Executive committee member of the association OP Goyal said the Gujarat government had issued orders on July 20 stating that cinema owners had been provided relief from fixed charges applied to property tax and electricity bills. Highlighting this point, along with a few others, they handed over the memorandum to minister Deoda and water resources minister Tulsi Silawat.

Some demands of association