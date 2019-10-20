Indore: Israeli company Avgol will Invest Rs 1200 cr. in Pithampur

Indore: The fruits of the Manginficent Madhya Pradesh (MMP), an investor meet, started to yield from day one. Israel’s global leader in manufacturing non-woven fabric is going to build independent Plant in India at Pithampur by making huge investment of Rs 1200 crore and offer 2000 jobs. The company has finalize the land in the flagship industrial town of the State.

The officials of MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC) took the company officials to Pithampur at wee hours of Friday, a day of MMP event itself. Avgol is an Isarel’s origin company and presently it has manufacturing plants in Israel, USA, China and Russia. In 1953 established compnay is today a global leader in the manufacturing non-woven fabric solutions and it is supplying 33 countries worldwide 4 countries manufacturing units. In India, the company is working as Avgol India Private Limited and working with Proctor and Gamble (P & G) at Mandideep in Bhopal. However, now the company is going to set-up it’s the first independent manufacturing plant in India.

The company officials including 2 Indian nationals and one Israeli, arrived to the city one day ahead of the first edition of MMP on Thursday. On Friday before attending the MMP and have talk with Chief Minister Kamalnath, the officials of the MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC) took them to show the land at Pithampur. They wish to have 10 acre land.

Top ranking sources of MPSIDC informed this correspondent that the Company officials have finalize the land at Pithampur. Within one and half month they will officially apply for land allotment. As per the plan the company wants to invest Rs 1200 crore for setting-up of the non-woven fabric, which are also known as technical textile.

Avgol will be the first Israeli company in flagship Industrial Township of the State. Some other world class companies also have the plants in Pithampur including Liugong from China, Bridgestone from Japan.

Avgol focus on the global hygiene market delivering non-woven fabric innovation to the baby diaper, adult incontinence and feminine hygiene product manufacturers and brands, as well as a number of medical and industrial applications.

"Our officials have show the land to the officials of the Israeli company on wee hours of today (Friday). The company wish to make investment of Rs 1200 crore."- Kamalnath, Chief Minister, (made the comments in press conference held at the end of the MMP on Friday evening).