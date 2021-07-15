Indore: ISBT likely by Mar 2022 if Covid third wave does not strike, says IDA official

Indore: If the city is spared the wrath of Covid third wave, it will get its first inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) by March 2022, said IDA official on Thursday.

Assistant engineer Rajesh Mahajan said that the construction work of the ISBT is going on at a good pace. "If there are no interruptions then work could be completed as early as February or by March, which is our deadline."

The ISBT’s basement work is in its final stage and over 40 per cent of the work has been completed, officials said.

They said that due to the Covid-19 crisis and lockdown there was shortage of labour and work was affected. Later, there were delays due to administrative reasons.

The project has been designed on a green building concept under which it will consist of solar panels and solar street lights.