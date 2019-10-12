Indore: ISBT Construction work delayed further

Indore: The Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) project of Indore Development Authority has been delayed. The project was to start in September but it has not begun yet.

Earlier in July, IDA has floated tender of Rs 58 crore for which seven companies had applied. ISBT project incharge and IDA executive engineer Raman Mahajan said authority will soon start the process.

The ISBT will come up in Kumedi along MR 10 for 1,440 buses from different states. It will accommodate 1,050 passengers. A two-floor parking has also been planned. It will have connectivity with metro train. It will have 14 ticket booking counters and six enquiry booths while seating and waiting arrangement will be for 800 passengers.